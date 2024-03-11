AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
Major Gulf markets end lower; Egypt gains

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2024 08:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as investors waited for key U.S. inflation data this week, which could provide more clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

Markets will monitor U.S. consumer inflation due on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision next week.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar usually mimic any monetary policy change in the United States.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5% after four straight sessions of gains, with most sectors in the red.

Elm Company slumped 7.8%, and Saudi Telecom, the kingdom’s largest mobile operator, declined 1.9%.

Among the losers, the oil major Saudi Aramco and Saudi National Bank, the country’s largest lender, slipped 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Qatari benchmark index fell 0.4%, dragged down by losses in most sectors with Qatar Electricity and Water dropping 6.3% and Gulf International Services sliding 3.7%.

Dubai’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, weighed down by losses in finance and utilities sectors with the emirate’s largest lender, Emirates NBD sliding 0.6%, and Dubai Islamic Bank shedding 0.5%.

Gulf markets mixed ahead of key Fed Powell testimony

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index dipped slightly to trade flat, with conglomerate Alpha Dhabi and Multiply Group falling 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively, while blue-chip developer Aldar Properties gaining 0.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was up for a third consecutive session and ended 1.4% higher, with Commercial International Bank surging 8.9% and E-Finance shooting up 14%.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said last week it would increase its current loan programme with Egypt by $5 billion, as the central bank let the pound plummet and said it would allow the currency to trade freely.

==========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.5% to 12,556
 KUWAIT           added 0.2% to 8,160
 QATAR            was down 0.4% to 10,191
 EGYPT            rose 1.4% to 33,383
 BAHRAIN          gained 0.5% to 2,025
 OMAN             added 0.1% to 4,766
 ABU DHABI        ended flat at 9,232
 DUBAI            was down 0.1% to 4,248
==========================================
