Trading hours: PSX issues Ramazan timings

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday issued revised timings for its trading session during the month of Ramazan.

The PSX, in a notification, said, “all TRE Certificate Holders and concerned are hereby informed that the Designated Time Schedule (DTS) of the Exchange during the Holy month of Ramadan shall be as under”.

During Ramazan, the PSX will observe office hours from 9am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Friday the office hours will be from 9am to 2pm.

The market pre-open session will be from 9am to 9:15am, and the market order matching and confirmation period will be from 9:15am to 9:17am from Monday to Friday.

The post-close session will be from 2pm to 2:15pm from Monday to Thursday and from 1pm to 1:15pm on Friday. The trade rectification time will be from 2:15pm to 2:45pm from Monday to Thursday and 1:15pm to 1:45pm on Friday.

PSX said that the timings shall remain effective only during the “month of Ramazan (1445 AH) and shall be restored back to standard timing, after the end of the Holy month, unless notified otherwise”.