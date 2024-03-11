AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.02%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.94%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.81%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HBL 114.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.5%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.21%)
MLCF 37.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 127.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.39%)
PAEL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
PTC 13.21 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.63%)
SEARL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.58%)
SNGP 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.74%)
TPLP 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.87%)
TRG 72.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,097 Increased By 73.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Trading hours: PSX issues Ramazan timings

BR Web Desk Published 11 Mar, 2024 02:07pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday issued revised timings for its trading session during the month of Ramazan.

The PSX, in a notification, said, “all TRE Certificate Holders and concerned are hereby informed that the Designated Time Schedule (DTS) of the Exchange during the Holy month of Ramadan shall be as under”.

During Ramazan, the PSX will observe office hours from 9am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Friday the office hours will be from 9am to 2pm.

The market pre-open session will be from 9am to 9:15am, and the market order matching and confirmation period will be from 9:15am to 9:17am from Monday to Friday.

After SBP, Pakistan Stock Exchange revises Ramazan timings

The post-close session will be from 2pm to 2:15pm from Monday to Thursday and from 1pm to 1:15pm on Friday. The trade rectification time will be from 2:15pm to 2:45pm from Monday to Thursday and 1:15pm to 1:45pm on Friday.

PSX said that the timings shall remain effective only during the “month of Ramazan (1445 AH) and shall be restored back to standard timing, after the end of the Holy month, unless notified otherwise”.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX holy month of Ramazan Muslim holy month of Ramadan DTS Ramazan 2024 Ramadan timing PSX Timing

