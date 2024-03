HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the front foot Monday, extending gains at the end of last week, even after a strong US jobs report dampened hopes for an interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.38 percent, or 62.78 points, to 16,416.17.

Hong Kong shares open flat

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.11 percent, or 3.40 points to 3,042.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.06 percent, or 1.10 points, to 1,718.61.