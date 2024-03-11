How the Premier League title race stands with 10 games to go

LIVERPOOL: The Premier League’s top three are separated by a single point with 10 games remaining as a thrilling battle between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City looks set to go to the wire.

AFP Sports looks at where each of the contenders stand and how their run-ins compare.

Arsenal - 64 points

The Gunners are the most in-form of the three contenders with a run of eight consecutive league wins in 2024, including a crucial 3-1 victory over Liverpool in January.

Mikel Arteta’s men have smashed in 33 goals in those eight games to also open up a healthy goal difference advantage over their rivals, which could prove decisive.

Arsenal are not in league action again for another three weeks and their trip to City on March 31 is the acid test of how much they have improved over the last 12 months.

Arteta’s young side were thrashed 4-1 at the Etihad last season as they stumbled down the home straight in the title race after leading for much of the season.

A year on they look more mature and have a deeper squad to cope with the pressure of trying to win a first title in 20 years.

Summer signings Declan Rice and Kai Havertz were the goalscorers for a nervy 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday that tested their mettle as Havertz’s winner arrived just four minutes from time.

But a series of tough away games lie ahead, even after their dauting trip to City.

Arsenal are still to face north London rivals Tottenham, Manchester United, Brighton and Wolves on the road.

Fixtures to come:

March 31: Manchester City (A)

April 3: Luton (H)

April 6: Brighton (A)

April 13: Aston Villa (H)

April 20: Wolves (A)

April 27: Tottenham (A)

May 4: Bournemouth (H)

May 11: Manchester United (A)

April 19: Everton (H)

Liverpool - 64 points

Jurgen Klopp’s men failed to make their second-half supremacy count in a pulsating 1-1 draw against City on Sunday.

However, the Reds have on paper the kindest run-in as they aim to send off their manager in style at the end of the season. Klopp has kept Liverpool on track for a potential quadruple despite an injury crisis that would have derailed a title challenge at other clubs.

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota remain sidelined, but Klopp is beginning to get some of his other key players back.

Mohamed Salah has come off the bench in the last two games, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez started against City.

But Liverpool have to balance their title challenge with a deep run into the Europa League and FA Cup.

They travel to Manchester United next weekend in the FA Cup quarter-finals and face another trip to Old Trafford in the league next month.

A local derby away to Everton could also prove tricky, while they also Champions League chasing Tottenham and Aston Villa in two of their final three games.

Fixtures to come:

March 31: Brighton (H)

April 4: Sheffield United (H)

April 7: Manchester United (A)

April 14: Crystal Palace (H)

April 20: Fulham (A)

April 27: West Ham (A)

May 4: Tottenham (H)

May 11: Aston Villa (A)

May 19: Wolves (H)

TBC: Everton (A)

Manchester City - 63 points

City are aiming to become the first side to ever win four consecutive English top-flight titles and have know-how on their side of getting over the line.

Pep Guardiola admitted his side had survived a Liverpool “tsunami” to escape Anfield with a point that leaves them still well in the hunt.

The defending champions are midway through a defining month with fourth-placed Villa to visit the Etihad three days after Arsenal.

But should they remain in striking distance in early April, City will be confident of reeling in the leaders with a trip to Tottenham on paper the only tricky fixture in their final eight games.

Fixtures to come: