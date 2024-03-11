Futures spread up 144 bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 144 bps to 14.59 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 8.0 percent to 127.60 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 118.17 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 28.0 percent to Rs 7.35 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.74 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024