PTI’s Khosa, Raja arrested

NNI Published March 11, 2024 Updated March 11, 2024 04:59am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf key leaders MNA Sardar Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja and several others have been taken into custody by the Punjab Police in Lahore after authorities started arresting protesting PTI workers yet again.

A large number of PTI leaders and activists organised protest demonstration across the country on the call and back of PTI founder Imran Khan against the alleged rigging in the election.

The party leaders and activists also gathered at the GPO Chowk and other areas of Lahore to register their protest against the alleged rigging in the recently held polls. The arrest of PTI’s senior leader Sardar Latif Khosa was confirmed by his son Shahbaz Khosa.

LHC orders release of Barrister Latif Khosa's son

Khosa was arrested from Sadar Cantt roundabout while Salman Akram Raja was detained near Ichhra.

Following the arrest of PTI lawyer Salman Akram Raja from a protest site, lawyer Usama Khilji called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his release. Member Punjab Assembly Haroon Akbar was also detained from Ichhra.

Dr Hasan Mahmood, son of PTI leader Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid, was also detained. Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid’s son was detained from a rally in Shadman. Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid and his son-in-law Akram Usman are already in jail.

Earlier, police had arrested PTI-backed provincial assembly member Hafiz Farhat Abbas.

Party leader Sher Afzal Marwat called the arrest “utterly deplorable and wholly intolerable”, adding that the authorities in Punjab need to stop the “unfair behaviour”.

Two PTI MPAs were also arrested from Multan where heavy police force were deployed at various places including Nawan Shehar, Chungi 9 and Sehv Chowk.

MPAs Moinuddin Riaz Qureshi and Malik Adnan Dogar were arrested by the police.

According to police sources, they had been shifted the arrested leaders and along with several workers to an unknown location.

Similarly, police manning a checkpost on Old Airport Road in Rawalpindi arrested several PTI workers while several others managed to escape from the spot.

PTI’s Khosa, Raja arrested

