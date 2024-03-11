Ramazan begins in Saudi Arabia, UAE today

RIYADH: The holy month of Ramazan will begin on Monday, Saudi Arabia and other Middle East nations announced, against a backdrop of devastating war in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia, which is home to Islam’s holiest sites, said through its official SPA news agency on Sunday that the Supreme Court had announced “Monday, March 11, 2024, the beginning of the blessed month of Ramazan for this year”.

After the sighting of the crescent moon, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar also announced a Monday start for Ramazan, through their own official news outlets.

Egypt’s Islamic advisory body the Dar al-Ifta also confirmed Ramazan would begin on Monday, as it will in the Palestinian Territories including Gaza, and in Algeria and Tunisia.

Iran had earlier set the beginning of Ramazan for Tuesday after its “Estehlal” moon observation office said it had not been possible to observe “the crescent of Ramazan”. As he announced Tuesday as the start of Ramazan in Jordan, the Grand Mufti asked God to “relieve the anguish of our oppressed people in Gaza”.