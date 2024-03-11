Two terrorists killed; a passer-by injured

PESHAWAR: Two alleged terrorists were killed on Sunday morning and a man was injured in a blast in the Board Bazar on the Nasir Bagh Road here. According to police, they were carrying explosives riding a motorcycle when it went off, killing them on the spot.

Rescue 1122 staff reached the site soon after the blast and removed the dead and the injured to Khyber Teaching Hospital. SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi said that they were carrying 4 to 5 kilograms explosives. No evidence of suicide attack was found, he added.

