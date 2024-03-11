AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-11

Banned outfits: CTD foils plot, arrests 23 alleged terrorists in Punjab

Safdar Rasheed Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Punjab province has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 23 suspected terrorists linked with a banned out-fits during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to the sources, the CTD Punjab conducted 229 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 228 suspected persons were interrogated and 23 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are Abdul Karim, Ghofranullah, Kamran Ali, Shah Muhammad, Shakirullah, Muhammad Imran, Shahi Muhammad, Ansaf Allah, Samar Khan, Abdul Qudus, Muhammad Imran Abu Zarrar, Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Sharif, Muhammad Shahid, and Ghulam Mustafa. Eid Muhammed, Hayatullah, Ziarat Gul, Muhammed Tayyab, Abdul Ghaffar, Nazer Hussain, Muhammed Ishaq, Sher Zaman, Muhammed Fayaz, Maladim Hussain, Shahid Hussain, Saifuddin, Muhammed Rafiullah, Qari Muhammed Athar and Muhammed Arabi, he said and added that they belongs to the banned Organization Al Qaeda, Tehreek Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Lashkar Jhangvi, Sepahe Sahaba Pakistan, Tehreek Jafaria Pakistan and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

A senior police officer told that these alleged terrorists were arrested in Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Chiniot, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore, Mianwali, Sheikhupura and Jhang during the intelligence based operations.

He said that the explosives 8502 gms’ hand grenades 2, IED bombs 01, detonators 20, safety fuse wire 51.04 feet, Prima Card 2.5’ on 30 bore pistol with 10 bullets, prohibited books 11, pamphlets 170, 61 Stickers of banned organaisation, 34 receipt books, 02 mobile phones and 127,770 rupees in cash have been recovered from them.

A senior police officer further told that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations. The police have registered cases against the alleged females’ terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location.

He said that 962 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 37739 persons were checked, 133 suspects were arrested, 69 FIRs were registered and 59 recoveries were made during these operations. The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti state elements behind bars.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab LEAs CTD terrorists Counter Terrorism Department

Comments

200 characters

Banned outfits: CTD foils plot, arrests 23 alleged terrorists in Punjab

Speedy localisation of solar panels: MoC asks Chinese firm to consider forming JV

PPP’s Zardari sworn in as 14th President of Pakistan

Xi, Raeesi congratulate Zardari

PTI’s Khosa, Raja arrested

Federal cabinet likely to take oath today

‘Ramazan package’ increased

‘Collecting funds from IESCO accounts’: IHC issues contempt notices to FBR officials

‘FPCCI to take up KP’s energy issues with Centre’

Palestinians: Saudi King urges world community to halt brutal crimes

Ramazan begins in Saudi Arabia, UAE today

Read more stories