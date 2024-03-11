Banned outfits: CTD foils plot, arrests 23 alleged terrorists in Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Punjab province has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 23 suspected terrorists linked with a banned out-fits during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to the sources, the CTD Punjab conducted 229 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 228 suspected persons were interrogated and 23 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are Abdul Karim, Ghofranullah, Kamran Ali, Shah Muhammad, Shakirullah, Muhammad Imran, Shahi Muhammad, Ansaf Allah, Samar Khan, Abdul Qudus, Muhammad Imran Abu Zarrar, Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Sharif, Muhammad Shahid, and Ghulam Mustafa. Eid Muhammed, Hayatullah, Ziarat Gul, Muhammed Tayyab, Abdul Ghaffar, Nazer Hussain, Muhammed Ishaq, Sher Zaman, Muhammed Fayaz, Maladim Hussain, Shahid Hussain, Saifuddin, Muhammed Rafiullah, Qari Muhammed Athar and Muhammed Arabi, he said and added that they belongs to the banned Organization Al Qaeda, Tehreek Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Lashkar Jhangvi, Sepahe Sahaba Pakistan, Tehreek Jafaria Pakistan and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

A senior police officer told that these alleged terrorists were arrested in Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Chiniot, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore, Mianwali, Sheikhupura and Jhang during the intelligence based operations.

He said that the explosives 8502 gms’ hand grenades 2, IED bombs 01, detonators 20, safety fuse wire 51.04 feet, Prima Card 2.5’ on 30 bore pistol with 10 bullets, prohibited books 11, pamphlets 170, 61 Stickers of banned organaisation, 34 receipt books, 02 mobile phones and 127,770 rupees in cash have been recovered from them.

A senior police officer further told that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations. The police have registered cases against the alleged females’ terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location.

He said that 962 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 37739 persons were checked, 133 suspects were arrested, 69 FIRs were registered and 59 recoveries were made during these operations. The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti state elements behind bars.

