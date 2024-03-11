4th Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Tournament concludes

WAHCANTT: The 4th Chairman POF Board, National Ranking Tennis Tournament concluded here at POF Tennis Complex, WahCantt. Director General Commercial POF graced the final as Chief Guest.

The chief guest witnessed the nail-biting contest. M Shoaib defeated Top seed Aqeel Khan in the men’s single final match with 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The Chief Guest distributed prizes among the winners. Hamza Roman won the under-18 category. In the Boys under 14 category, Hassan Usmani bagged the title. In the Seniors 45 above category, Talha Waheed & Israr Gul won the title. Abdullah Adnan and Mudasir Murtaza won the men’s doubles title.

In the Girls under 18 category, Soha Ali won the title. In the Ladies singles category Sara Mehboob won.

The tournament was organised under the auspices of the POF Sports Control Board and the Pakistan Tennis Federation. Top-ranking male/female players participated in contests during the tournament.

