Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars in a thriller

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

KARACHI: In a thrilling match, the Quetta Gladiators secured a six-wicket victory over the Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi during the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

This loss knocks the Karachi Kings out of contention for the final four spots. The Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, and Quetta Gladiators have all qualified for the playoffs.

This marks the first time since 2019 that the Gladiators have made it to the final four. The chase was kick-started by Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel, with Roy hitting three consecutive fours off Shaheen Afridi’s over.

Despite this strong start, the Qalandars managed to slow down the Gladiators’ momentum. Roy was dismissed by Jahandad Khan in the final over of the powerplay, and captain Rilee Rossouw also fell cheaply.

Saud held the innings together, supported by Khawaja Nafay, but the run rate increased steadily. Nafay struggled to find his rhythm and was eventually dismissed by Shaheen Afridi. With 28 runs needed in the last two overs, Laurie Evans and Saud kept the Gladiators in the game.

However, Shaheen Afridi’s final over saw Evans getting caught impressively by Mirza Baig. Saud managed to hit two boundaries but could only score a single off the fifth ball. Mohammad Wasim Jr then sealed the victory with a boundary off the last ball.

Earlier, the Lahore Qalandars posted a total of 166/4 after opting to bat first. Shaheen Afridi and Abdullah Shafique both scored quick half-centuries, with Abdullah remaining unbeaten on 59. The partnership between Shaheen and Abdullah was crucial in putting the Qalandars in a strong position.

However, despite their efforts, the Gladiators’ bowlers, led by Abrar Ahmed, managed to restrict them to a manageable total.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

