Traders’ demand long-term economic recovery plan

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

PESHAWAR: Business community has demanded of the newly elected central and provincial government to jointly outline a 20-year economic plan for revival of industries, trade and business and progress.

Traders expressed high optimism that the newly elected provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take a strong stance with the centre for attainment of due constitutional rights with regard to gas and electricity.

The business community assured the central and provincial governments to continue consistent cooperation and support for bringing economic prosperity, progress, industrialization and trade promotion along with framing sustainable and growth-oriented policies.

This was the crux of a meeting of the business community chaired by Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) President Ayub Zakori held at IAP Office, said in a press release here Sunday. IAP executive members, industrialists and members were present during the meeting.

On the occasion, the participants felicitated the newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet, and provincial chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and his cabinet and expressed hope both federal and provincial governments would take proactive initiatives to resolve all issues of the community.

Ayub Zakori in his opening remarks said the Gandapur-led provincial government would achieve early successes with regard to economic advancement and progress and gaining all constitutional rights of the province.

