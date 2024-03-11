AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
PTI stages rally against alleged electoral fraud

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday staged a protest rally against alleged electoral fraud on the call given by party founding chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI activists led by Shoaib Shaheen and MNA Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, gathered at the Zero Point and marched towards the National Press Club, crossing all the barricades created by Islamabad Police.

The police tried to stop the protesters from staging the protest under Section 144, but they managed to reach the National Press Club chanting slogans against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the PML(N)-led coalition government.

Addressing the protesters, Marwat alleged that the victory of National Assembly seats won by PTI-backed independent candidates was stolen at the last minute. He said that the protests will continue unless their stolen mandate is returned.

He said that the party would never compromise on the theft of people’s mandate, and all the seats snatched from the PTI through rigging with the help of the returning officers (ROs) would be snatched back.

He further stated that the party had submitted an application to the DC, Islamabad seeking permission for a protest rally on March 23, adding the party will approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) if permission was not granted. In Rawalpindi, PTI workers and the paramilitary forces came face to face after a protest rally led by party leader Seemabia Tahir was prevented from entering the city via the Khanna Pul route. The police also apprehended some party workers, who were later freed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan ECP PTI chairman Sher Afzal Khan Marwat General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 electoral fraud

