PTI stages rally against alleged electoral fraud

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday staged a protest rally against alleged electoral fraud on the call given by party founding chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI activists led by Shoaib Shaheen and MNA Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, gathered at the Zero Point and marched towards the National Press Club, crossing all the barricades created by Islamabad Police.

The police tried to stop the protesters from staging the protest under Section 144, but they managed to reach the National Press Club chanting slogans against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the PML(N)-led coalition government.

Addressing the protesters, Marwat alleged that the victory of National Assembly seats won by PTI-backed independent candidates was stolen at the last minute. He said that the protests will continue unless their stolen mandate is returned.

He said that the party would never compromise on the theft of people’s mandate, and all the seats snatched from the PTI through rigging with the help of the returning officers (ROs) would be snatched back.

He further stated that the party had submitted an application to the DC, Islamabad seeking permission for a protest rally on March 23, adding the party will approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) if permission was not granted. In Rawalpindi, PTI workers and the paramilitary forces came face to face after a protest rally led by party leader Seemabia Tahir was prevented from entering the city via the Khanna Pul route. The police also apprehended some party workers, who were later freed.

