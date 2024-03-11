AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
CCPO dissatisfied with some police officials’ performance

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

LAHORE: Expressing dissatisfaction with the performance of certain police officers, the City Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana has warned that professional negligence in fulfilling duties will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

While chaired a performance review meeting of the Investigation Wing at his office the CCPO instructed the Divisional SPs to promptly address pending investigation cases. Kamyana stated that issues concerning female complainants should be resolved on a priority basis. He emphasized the importance of treating women visiting police stations with dignity, respect, and courtesy. He also directed the Divisional SPs to review complaints made by female complainants on a daily basis.

The CCPO instructed SSP (Investigation) to monitor the investigation proceedings and ensure the regular monitoring of the performance of Divisional Officers. Mr Kamyana emphasized the effective use of information technology to ensure the apprehension of criminals. He stated that timely registration of FIRs, merit-based investigations, and providing justice to the hapless strata are vital responsibilities.

The CCPO stated that the Investigation Wing plays a key role in ensuring justice. Investigation Wing should resolve cases using modern forensic science and traditional skills. He emphasized that the effective investigations help in controlling crime, he added.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, Divisional SPs (Investigation), and incharges (SSIOU) were present in the meeting.

