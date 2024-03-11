Global healthcare delivery: InfoTech Group, US IT firm partner with Saudi group

ISLAMABAD: InfoTech Group, a Pakistani Information Technology (IT) firm, and US-based Valyrian Systems Inc have partnered with Saudi Arabia’s Obeikan Investment Group to “revolutionise” global healthcare delivery, InfoTech Group said on Sunday.

Established in 1995, InfoTech Group specialises in capital markets, banking solutions, government technology, Microsoft technology, infrastructure and professional services; and, has over three decades of IT experience.

Obeikan Investment Group is one of Saudi Arabia’s 100 largest companies and a leader in packaging, education and health, with more than 3,000 employees and operations in 16 countries. The trilateral agreement was signed during the LEAP 2024 tech conference and exhibition which ran in Riyadh with 183 countries and 162,000 registered IT enthusiasts, investors and entrepreneurs.

“During the [LEAP] event, InfoTech Group and Valyrian Systems Inc signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Obeikan Investment Group, marking a pivotal step toward the global expansion of OD (Obeikan Digital) Health Platforms,” InfoTech Group said in a statement.

“The trilateral alliance leverages InfoTech’s IT expertise, Valyrian’s pioneering technology solutions, and Obeikan’s market reach to revolutionize healthcare delivery.” InfoTech’s marketing chief Hassan Javed explained.

The partnership aims for rapid roll-out and seamless integration of OD health platforms, signaling a commitment to global healthcare advancement and heralding a new era in innovation, according to the Pakistani IT firm.

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment for us. Joining forces with Valyrian Systems Inc. and Obeikan Investment Group signifies not just a strategic move, but a shared vision for transformative healthcare solutions,” said Naseer A Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of InfoTech Group.

“Together, we’re not only breaking boundaries but shaping a healthier future; and, we are proud to have brought an internationally-acclaimed mega Saudi business group to Pakistan during a time when SIFC, MoITT and PSEB are going all out to make Pakistan the next big tech destination on the international stage.” COO of Infotech Group, Haris Naseer, highlighted.

