Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2024
Sports

India become number one Test side overtaking Australia

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2024 01:40pm
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India have climbed to the number one spot in Test cricket rankings following an emphatic 4-1 series victory against England.

The Indian team moved past Australia who are now second in the table, according to the rankings released by the International Cricket Council late Saturday.

India lost the opening Test against England before bouncing back to win the remaining four matches, including the final game which ended in Dharamsala on Saturday.

India’s spin maestro Ashwin re-invents himself to stay relevant

In January, India had slipped to second place in Test rankings after a drawn 1-1 series against South Africa.

Australia overtook India at the top after sweeping the three-Test series at home against Pakistan.

Currently Australia lead the two-Test series against New Zealand 1-0 following their 172-run victory in Wellington.

India will remain at the top regardless of the outcome of the second New Zealand-Australia Test in Christchurch.

India are already the number one team in one-day and T20 internationals.

They are also at the top of the ICC World Test Championship Standings table.

India International Cricket Council ICC World Test Championship New Zealand vs australia test INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

