PTI cries foul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday dubbed the election for president as unconstitutional, saying Asif Ali Zardari attained the highest constitutional position on coattails of the votes of mandate thieves and through an incomplete electoral college.

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that the vote of the unelected members, who took fake oath on the stolen mandate, for the president was completely unconstitutional and unacceptable.

He said that a spectacle was being staged in the name of presidential election and the unelected members on reserved seats were sworn in by brazenly flouting the court orders.

He noted that the election for the slot of the highest constitutional position without completing the Electoral College is a brazen violation of the constitution and unlawful. He made it clear that the votes of the unelected members and those sitting in the assembly on the basis of fake Forms 47s in the presidential elections would have no legal and constitutional value and status.

He underscored that the only agenda to steal PTI’s mandate in the dark of the night and to deprive it of its constitutional right of the reserved seats was to help a coalition of corrupt sneak into power and to ensure election of the rejected person on the highest constitutional office of the country.

He recalled that those who threatened to drag each other on the streets till yesterday, as they labelled each other looters and bandits, had once again united for their vested interests to ruthlessly plunder the national exchequer anew.

He stated that the worst series of violations of the constitution and the law along with the insult of the public mandate were brazenly continued.

He vowed that PTI would hold a peaceful protest across the country today (Sunday) on the call of their beloved leader Imran Khan to reclaim the stolen mandate from the mandate thieves.

