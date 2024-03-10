Zardari to take oath today

ISLAMABAD: Following the successful presidential election, President-elect Asif Zardari is set to take the oath of office at the prestigious President’s House today (Sunday).

Asif Zardari will officially become the 14th President of Pakistan upon taking the oath.

The ceremony will unfold at the esteemed President’s House, commencing at four o’clock in the evening.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, will administer the oath of office to President-elect Zardari, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s democratic journey.

Preparations for this momentous occasion are in full swing, with invitations extended to esteemed guests by the President’s House. As the nation eagerly awaits the swearing-in ceremony, the event symbolizes a significant transition of power and a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to democratic principles.

Asif Zardari’s inauguration symbolizes a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s political landscape, signifying the commencement of his presidential duties and responsibilities.