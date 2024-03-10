Pakistani lawmaker joins IMF, WB Board

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani lawmaker Senator Faisal Saleem Rahman has been appointed as a member of the parliamentary board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

According to the news aired by a private channel on Saturday, Senator Faisal Saleem Rahman, representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, began his tenure in the Pakistani Senate in March 2021 and will serve until March 2027.

This is the first time in the nation’s history that a legislator has been appointed to the IMF and World Bank boards which indicates a significant step forward in international financial representation.