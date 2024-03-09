AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
Z A Bhutto case: Senate says SC’s 1979 verdict must be overturned

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

ISLAMABAD: The farewell session of the outgoing Senate ended on Friday, in which the House demanded that Supreme Court’s April 1979 verdict in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case be overturned.

In the Senate session presided over by Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, the House passed a resolution demanding of the federal government to officially declare Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as “National Democratic Hero” and Shaheed (martyr), and award Nishan-e-Zulfikar to political workers and activists who have “fought and sacrificed their lives for democracy.”

Outgoing Senator Rukhsana Zuberi from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) moved the resolution.

“This House embraces the historical opinion of the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Presidential reference filed 12 years ago by President Asif Ali Zardari to reopen the case of death sentence of the first elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. As per opinion of the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan 45 years ago, during the rule of a military dictator, when Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was sentenced to death, justice and a fair trial was not granted in accordance with the Constitution,” the resolution read.

The Supreme Court has acknowledged, by its remarkable decision that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto execution was a judicial murder and did not receive a fair trial according to the law, it said.

“This ruling highlights the importance of upholding the principles of justice and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their status, are entitled to a fair trial in accordance with the Constitution,” the resolution said, adding the apex court’s verdict served as a reminder of the need to address past injustices and uphold the rule of law in the pursuit of justice and accountability.

“The verdict on the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case should be overturned. On this occasion, we salute the sacrifices of Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who sacrificed their lives to seek justice against the cold-blooded judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” the document stated.

The House also acknowledged the efforts of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari “who single handedly pursued the presidential reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.” The House also passed another resolution moved by outgoing Senator Seemee Ezdi from Pakistan Tehreek—e-Insaf (PTI) emphasising the importance of gender equality through economic empowerment, as highlighted by the theme for International Women’s Day, consistent with the priority theme of the United Nations 68th Commission on the Status of Women aimed at advancing economic inclusion for women and girls globally.

