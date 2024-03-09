AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-09

‘Misuse’ of EFS: Rs1.08bn tax evasion scam unearthed

Muhammad Ali Published March 9, 2024 Updated March 9, 2024 05:14am

KARACHI: The Directorate General of Post Clearance Audit (PCA) South has uncovered a massive tax evasion scam amounting to a staggering Rs. 1.08 billion involving the misuse of the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) by a company, based in Bara Bazaar, KPK.

According to details, the PCA and Internal Audit, Islamabad, received credible information that the said company was involved in misusing the FATA/ PATA exemption of Sales Tax, Additional Sales Tax, and Income Tax granted on input goods. The exemption was intended to facilitate the manufacture and sale of goods within the erstwhile FATA/ PATA regions.

An audit team was promptly dispatched to the company’s premises on February 14, 2024, where they conducted a thorough stock-taking exercise. The team’s findings were alarming.

ECC asks MoC to review EFS in consultation with FBR

Despite the company having imported 4,063 metric tons of fabric under the exemption scheme valued at Rs. 1.8 billion, the audit team found no evidence of the stock’s consumption or sale within the designated regions.

When asked to provide sales receipts and consumption certificates, the company’s representatives failed to produce any documentary evidence to support the consumption of the stock. Multiple notices and opportunities were granted, but the accused company did not comply.

Consequently, it has been established that the company’s directors and associates had violated various provisions of the Customs Act, 1969, the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, by illegally removing and selling the exempted goods outside the tribal areas.

Efforts are currently under way to arrest the nominated accused persons, and further investigations are in progress.

An FIR against the company and its associates has been lodged for their alleged involvement in this significant tax evasion scam. This scam is also linked to a previous EFS scam detected by PCA North that involved Rs3billion tax evasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes customs FBR tax evasion Export Facilitation Scheme EFS PCA tax evasion scam

Comments

200 characters

‘Misuse’ of EFS: Rs1.08bn tax evasion scam unearthed

PM vows structural reforms

Vote ‘rigging’: IMF dampens hopes of PTI

Sovereign dollar rally to two-year high

Rs160bn FBR notice lands SNGPL in hot water

Reducing risk of sales tax fraud: FBR places curbs on various activities, transactions

CJP explains how polls could have been derailed

Fuel supply on exclusive basis to 3 IPPs: CCP rejects PSO’s exemption extension request

ECC extends validity of ‘MSRSSFM’

Former SC judge accused of harming judiciary’s reputation

Read more stories