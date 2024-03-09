Bilawal hosts dinner at Sindh House

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Friday, hosted a dinner at Sindh House in honour of the members of the Upper and Lower Houses of the Parliament in connection with the presidential campaign.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, members of the National Assembly and Senate participated in the dinner.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and all members of both the houses assured full support to the PPP candidate, Asif Ali Zardari for the presidential election.

