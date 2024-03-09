Toor given into judicial custody

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, rejected the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s plea seeking further extension in the physical remand of journalist Asad Toor and sent him to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to an online campaign against the judiciary.

A judicial magistrate, Shabir Bhatti, while hearing the case, dismissed the FIA’s application seeking to extend Toor’s physical remand for another four days.

Earlier Toor was arrested by the FIA on February 26 and was produced before the court after the expiry of his previous physical remand.

During the hearing, the FIA prosecutor requested the court to extend Toor’s physical remand for another four days to conduct further investigation of him. He told the court that physical remand is necessary for recovery of electronic devices from Toor.

The court, after hearing the arguments, rejected the FIA’s request and sent the journalist to jail on 14 days’ judicial remand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024