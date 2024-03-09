PPP terms Achakzai’s letter to ECP ‘undemocratic’ step

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) presidential candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai writing a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the polls till to the completion of the electoral college, undemocratic and to create hurdle in the election process for the constitutional post and to derail the country from democratic process.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khoro, Friday, stated that Achakzai’s demand to postpone the presidential elections is undemocratic. He claimed that PTI and SIC are trying to derail democracy by pushing the country towards crisis, but all the conspiracies to derail democracy in the country would fail.

He said that when Shehbaz Sharif can become the prime minister with the support of the allied parties without the reserved seats, then Asif Ali Zardari can also become the president of the country.

He said that Achakzai could not have been elected president of Pakistan even if the reserved seats had been given to the SIC.

Khoro said that Achakzai could not get majority votes in the electoral college of the Senate, Parliament and all provincial assemblies for the president so they are trying to make the presidential election controversial.

The PPP leader said that there is no justification for postponing the elections after the release of the election schedule for the presidential election. He said that the electoral college has been completed after the Election Commission issued the notification for the reserve seats.

He said that the PPP invites all the political parties to hold a grand dialogue and for drafting a Charter of Economy to get the country out of the economic crisis. He said that the PPP would continue to play its role to maintain the continuity of democracy in the country.

