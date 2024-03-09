AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-09

Z A Bhutto’s case: PPP presents resolution in Punjab Assembly

Hassan Abbas Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

LAHORE: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gillani, on Friday presented a resolution regarding the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s case. This resolution was unanimously approved by the assembly, with members of the opposition party SIC (formerly PTI) also extending their support, marking a significant moment in the House’s third session amidst heightened political polarization.

Gillani emphasized the historical significance of March 6, 2024, as the Supreme Court of Pakistan overturned the death penalty imposed on Bhutto, the founder of PPP and Pakistan’s first elected Prime Minister. The resolution highlights the court’s acknowledgment of the lack of a fair trial for Bhutto, thus overturning its own 44-year-old decision. It further underscores the global condemnation of Bhutto’s unjust execution and the lasting impact of his martyrdom on Pakistani society and politics.

According to Gillani, Bhutto’s prosecution was orchestrated by a military dictator to suppress a popular political figure and prolong his authoritarian rule. The resolution pays homage to Bhutto’s contributions to Pakistan and calls for his recognition as a national hero.

The assembly session commenced with the swearing-in of 21 women and three minority representatives, amidst a spirited atmosphere. However, the proceedings faced disruptions as the opposition staged protests, with members from both sides engaging in heated exchanges. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan endeavoured to maintain order amidst the chaos.

The session also witnessed the submission of a resolution by SIC members, advocating for the release of their founding chairman, Imran Khan, and other political detainees. The resolution denounced the alleged politically motivated charges against PTI leaders and demanded their immediate release.

Additionally, audit reports from various departments and institutions were presented during the session. Stringent security measures were enforced outside the assembly premises to ensure order and safety.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP PTI Imran Khan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto SIC Syed Ali Haider Gillani

Comments

200 characters

Z A Bhutto’s case: PPP presents resolution in Punjab Assembly

PM vows structural reforms

Vote ‘rigging’: IMF dampens hopes of PTI

Sovereign dollar rally to two-year high

Rs160bn FBR notice lands SNGPL in hot water

Reducing risk of sales tax fraud: FBR places curbs on various activities, transactions

CJP explains how polls could have been derailed

Fuel supply on exclusive basis to 3 IPPs: CCP rejects PSO’s exemption extension request

ECC extends validity of ‘MSRSSFM’

‘Misuse’ of EFS: Rs1.08bn tax evasion scam unearthed

Former SC judge accused of harming judiciary’s reputation

Read more stories