Z A Bhutto’s case: PPP presents resolution in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gillani, on Friday presented a resolution regarding the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s case. This resolution was unanimously approved by the assembly, with members of the opposition party SIC (formerly PTI) also extending their support, marking a significant moment in the House’s third session amidst heightened political polarization.

Gillani emphasized the historical significance of March 6, 2024, as the Supreme Court of Pakistan overturned the death penalty imposed on Bhutto, the founder of PPP and Pakistan’s first elected Prime Minister. The resolution highlights the court’s acknowledgment of the lack of a fair trial for Bhutto, thus overturning its own 44-year-old decision. It further underscores the global condemnation of Bhutto’s unjust execution and the lasting impact of his martyrdom on Pakistani society and politics.

According to Gillani, Bhutto’s prosecution was orchestrated by a military dictator to suppress a popular political figure and prolong his authoritarian rule. The resolution pays homage to Bhutto’s contributions to Pakistan and calls for his recognition as a national hero.

The assembly session commenced with the swearing-in of 21 women and three minority representatives, amidst a spirited atmosphere. However, the proceedings faced disruptions as the opposition staged protests, with members from both sides engaging in heated exchanges. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan endeavoured to maintain order amidst the chaos.

The session also witnessed the submission of a resolution by SIC members, advocating for the release of their founding chairman, Imran Khan, and other political detainees. The resolution denounced the alleged politically motivated charges against PTI leaders and demanded their immediate release.

Additionally, audit reports from various departments and institutions were presented during the session. Stringent security measures were enforced outside the assembly premises to ensure order and safety.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024