Women’s empowerment: CM inaugurates ‘Never Again’ app

LAHORE: Inaugurating the International Women Safety App “Never Again” to ensure the protection of the women, Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz while addressing the ceremony organized by the Women Development Department announced to increase the job quota of the women in the Punjab Public Service Commission from 10 percent to 15 percent and also directed to complete the induction of women on the vacant posts in every department.

Maryam Nawaz revealed that Rs one billion fund will be allocated to establish Day Care Centres at the work places adding that hostels will also be established for the working women. A paid internship will be launched for the women while 50-percent loans will be granted to the women for doing online business.

The CM announced that the Board of Revenue will transfer the inheritance to the heirs after ascertaining the share of the daughters. The transfer fee will not be charged on gifting property to the sisters and daughters. A new law will be framed for getting the maternity leave for the working women in three days. A separate place and timings will be fixed for the women in the gymnasiums and stadiums.

A separate place for offering prayer and separate place for washrooms will be allocated for the women in government institutions. Pink bikes will be given to the riders especially to the girls and legislation will also be made for their protection. The proportion of paying university fee for women will range from 50 to 70 percent, the CM added.

Maryam Nawaz said the proportionate share of the women in the international scholarships will range from 50 to 70 percent. Industries will be restored for the promotion of handicrafts across Punjab.

The CM disclosed that a strict legislation will be undertaken to eradicate domestic employment for young girls across Punjab. She urged the parents to give confidence, trust and opportunities to the daughters. If a daughter or a sister wants to become an engineer or a doctor then she should be allowed to adopt these professions.

An opportunity should be given to a daughter if she wants to study or play any game. Allah Almighty has bestowed upon me the distinction to become the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab, she added.

She appreciated that the Secretary Women Development Department has made excellent arrangements to celebrate the International Women’s Day. I believe that women’s day is not celebrated on 8 March only but 365 days of the whole year belong to the women.

The US Consul General Christine K. Hawkins especially participated in the ceremony.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Assembly Members, IG police, a large number of the lady officers of police department and the Punjab government were also present on the occasion.

