Fatima Fertilizer striving towards gender inclusivity in agriculture

Throughout the world, women are playing vital roles across various sectors, including agriculture. Particularly in Asian agricultural contexts, rural women stand out for their importance. In Pakistan, the agriculture sector holds pivotal importance for the economy, driving GDP growth, with hardworking women forming the foundation of this agriculture-based economy.

In a nation where as per the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2022-23 report, agriculture contributes around 22.9 percent of the national GDP and nearly 37.4 percent in employment generation, the role of women in sustaining this vital sector cannot be overstated.

Women actively participate alongside men in food production, engaging in tasks like cotton picking, cattle feeding, and crop harvesting. Moreover, rural Pakistani women fulfill responsibilities, including childcare and household management, while offering support to men in farming.

According to recent statistics, in developing countries, women constitute 63 percent of the total workforce involved in agriculture. In Asia, the percentage of women working in agriculture, both in urban and rural areas, remains high. In low-income countries, 80 percent of women rely on agriculture and related sectors for their livelihood, compared to 40 percent in middle-income countries. It's worth noting that these countries make up 85 percent of the world's total population.

Unfortunately, the significant contributions of women often go unrecognized and unappreciated. In Pakistan, rural women play a pivotal role in the nation's agriculture sector, with around 67.9 percent actively involved in agricultural activities. They are helpful in various activities such as preparing and mixing insecticides, harvesting cotton, separating seeds from fibers, and working in cotton ginning factories. Furthermore, they also take care of responsibilities related to livestock as well.

Talking about Women’s Day, Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales Fatima Fertilizer, said, “As a leading entity in Pakistan’s agricultural sector, Fatima Fertilizer has consistently endeavored to champion Pakistani farmers, particularly females.

Throughout its history, the company has organized numerous public campaigns and events aimed at acknowledging the remarkable courage and resilience of Pakistani farmers, emphasizing their crucial role in safeguarding national food security.

A recent example of this dedication is the launch of “Sarsabz Tabeer”—a program specifically designed to empower female farmers, who are integral to Pakistan's agricultural workforce yet often overlooked. This initiative aims to amplify their voices, provide platforms, and furnish resources to enhance their economic well-being and that of those around them.”

She noted, “As a part of Sarsabz Tabeer, Sarsabz arranged flood relief initiatives tailored for female farmers affected by the catastrophic floods of 2022. Recognizing the dire circumstances, the Sarsabz Tabeer program intervened to help these women farmers by providing them with food rations, tents, comforters, and specialized hygiene kits. Across Pakistan, the program executed three relief drives, offering support to 125 families in Nawabshah, and 50 families each in the Swat and Gilgit Baltistan regions.”

Furthermore, the program aims to empower women through farm processing, which is why a comprehensive vocational training initiative has been developed specifically for female farmers and their daughters. This initiative prioritizes imparting farm food processing skills to enhance women's capabilities. To date, “Sarsabz Tabeer” has delivered training to approximately 1000 women across three courses conducted in Lodhran, Khanewal, and Faisalabad. Certified trainers from USAID were enlisted to conduct these training sessions. The primary objective of this program is to offer women a platform to expand their income and enhance their overall quality of life. In the future, Fatima Fertilizer intends to expand the program to smaller towns, with a focus on regional fruits and vegetables such as mangoes, oranges, dates, olives, and strawberries. By providing training on a variety of crops and produce, the program seeks to empower female farmers to realize their full potential and encourage innovation within Pakistan's agricultural sector.

Fatima Fertilizer enthusiastically encourages and honors progressive women farmers both domestically and globally. In 2022, “Sarsabz” organized a dedicated panel discussion at the Pakistan Pavilion during the Dubai Expo to celebrate remarkably inspiring female farmers like Rabia Sultan, Azra Mehmood, and Nazo Dharejo, who shared their narratives with a global audience. Through their real-life accounts, these women painted a fresh and inspiring picture of courage and resilience among Pakistani rural women.

Sarsabz initiated a web series titled “Sarsabz Kahani” intending to showcase true stories from Pakistan's rural communities to a global audience through a series of short films. The initial focus of the series was on women, with the first two episodes dedicated to their narratives. The first episode featured Nazo, a brave young woman from Sindh who fought off dacoits to safeguard her land, while the second episode spotlighted Jugnu Mohsin's endeavors to revive the Khaki Desan cotton crop. These stories resonated not only with rural audiences but also with urban folks, shedding light on the empowerment, courage, and determination prevalent among women in Pakistan's rural sectors.

Fatima Fertilizer acknowledges the vital role women play in the agricultural sector and strives to find new opportunities for innovation and inclusion within Pakistan's agriculture industry. With the expansion of educational and training institutions catering to women, more females are engaging in diverse professional domains, thereby contributing to the nation's economic and social progress. Nonetheless, it remains imperative for the government to extend support and ensure equal rights and opportunities for working women and female entrepreneurs.

