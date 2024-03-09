Rubina Ramzan CEO Shahbibi Healthcare Centre

We are living in a world where still inequality is the biggest quest in some parts. I believe a man shall not be the only responsible person to face the daily challenges in terms of economical and financial grounds. Let me tell you, a woman can be of great help if you count her in. This way you can accelerate progress but also fight the taboo of inequality.

Today, women are leaders. They are not only flying planes or leading businesses but also making difference in the world which was once just an imagination. Lets not forget COVID, when the business shutted down and technology was the only thing connecting us. At that time women supported their families by making food and selling it just to support their family. The trend is changing and I guess so shall us.

I along with my Husband and 3 daughters are contributing to progress, to growth. My daughters are in health care profession, and we hold health care camps every year, in those parts of the province where health is not accessable, where the roads are broken and people lack awareness about basic health.

We are currently working in the field of eye and I believe that if one person gets a vision back and is able to earn the bread for the family again then we are achieved to contribute to growth. In the end I would say Growth is the need for healthy environment and progress is the choice we make for growth. Invest in women and lets grow together.

