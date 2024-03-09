AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Rubina Ramzan CEO Shahbibi Healthcare Centre

Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

We are living in a world where still inequality is the biggest quest in some parts. I believe a man shall not be the only responsible person to face the daily challenges in terms of economical and financial grounds. Let me tell you, a woman can be of great help if you count her in. This way you can accelerate progress but also fight the taboo of inequality.

Today, women are leaders. They are not only flying planes or leading businesses but also making difference in the world which was once just an imagination. Lets not forget COVID, when the business shutted down and technology was the only thing connecting us. At that time women supported their families by making food and selling it just to support their family. The trend is changing and I guess so shall us.

I along with my Husband and 3 daughters are contributing to progress, to growth. My daughters are in health care profession, and we hold health care camps every year, in those parts of the province where health is not accessable, where the roads are broken and people lack awareness about basic health.

We are currently working in the field of eye and I believe that if one person gets a vision back and is able to earn the bread for the family again then we are achieved to contribute to growth. In the end I would say Growth is the need for healthy environment and progress is the choice we make for growth. Invest in women and lets grow together.

Technology Rubina Ramzan SHAHBIBI HEALTHCARE CENTRE

