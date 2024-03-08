President Dr Arif Alvi presented with farewell guard of honour

A farewell Guard of Honor was presented on Friday to outgoing President Dr Arif Alvi at President House in Islamabad.

The elections for the post of president will be held on March 9 (Saturday). The government has nominated Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari for the president slot.

The PPP co-chairman would be up against Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who enjoys the backing of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Whereas, Zaradri has also the support of Awami National Party (ANP), The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and others.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaking at the dinner reception hosted in honour of coalition parties, said Zardari will be elected with an overwhelming majority.

Meanwhile, the outgoing president granted remission in sentences to women and children on humanitarian grounds, as per Radio Pakistan. The remission has been granted for those women and children who are sentenced to 2 years or less.

The president approved the remission under Article 45 of the Constitution.