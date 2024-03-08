Two terrorists killed in KP

ISLAMABAD: At least two terrorists were “sent to hell” by security forces in two separate operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

On the night of March 6-7, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Khyber district.

According to the military’s media wing, during the conduct of operation, after an intense exchange of fire, terrorist ring leader Shamrooz aka Sheenay, was “sent to hell” by the security forces.

In another operation conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district, terrorist Mansoor was also successfully neutralised.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians and were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

