‘International Women’s Day Gala’ held

ISLAMABAD: The UN Resident Coordinator Office in Pakistan, UN Women and the Embassy of Denmark hosted an International Women’s Day (IWD) Gala, here on Thursday, highlighting the importance of investing in women to shape a better future for all in Pakistan.

The gala, titled “Empowering Women: A Smart Investment for Pakistan”, was building on this year’s IWD’s theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”.

It emphasized that empowering women economically and ensuring women’s and girls’ rights across all aspects of life is the only way to secure a prosperous and just economy and an inclusive and fair society.

“Let today be not only a celebration of the amazing abilities and achievements of women and girls across Pakistan but also the turning point where we committed to reinforcing our collective efforts to invest in their advancement and well-being,” said Mohamed Yahya, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, in his welcome remarks.

“When women overcome challenges, achieve gender equality, and fully participate in society, everyone wins,” he added.

He pointed out that Pakistan has put efforts towards gender equality and women empowerment over the years, and has passed a number of pro-women legislations.

He added that women’s labour force participation doubled from 13 per cent in 1992 to 22.5 per cent in 2018, but it remains among the lowest rates in South Asia and in the world.

He added that most women workers are concentrated in the informal economy while women’s key role in agriculture remains undervalued and, often, unpaid or underpaid.

Fang Wang, wife of the Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan and Acting President of Islamabad Foreign Women’s Association welcomed all guests during the ceremony and thanked them for attending the event.

During the gala, which was hosted at the residence of the ambassador of Denmark, representatives of the Government of Pakistan, ambassadors, representatives of UN agencies and leaders from the private sector pledged to drive progress toward gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Esther Perez Ruiz, resident representative of the IMF to Pakistan pledged that the Fund will focus on policies based on women’s empowerment, including encouraging the government of Pakistan and work with it on the policies for women’s empowerment in the country.

“As we celebrate women this year, we must put a special emphasis on their economic empowerment. We will spotlight the significant positions and impactful contributions made by women and girls in reshaping the economic terrain,” said Lansana Wonneh, UN Women Country Representative at the Gala which showcased speeches, video screenings, and the debut of a women empowerment song.

“As we gather to celebrate International Women’s Day, it is with immense pride and gratitude that we acknowledge the remarkable contributions of women in Pakistan and across the globe,” said Nilofar Bakhtiar, chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in her message to the event.

“We celebrate the resilience and achievements of women and girls around the world. Let us remember that gender equality is not just a women’s issue but a human rights issue that requires the effort of all genders and we must continue to advocate for justice, equality, and dignity for all,” she added.

She said that achieving gender equality is one of the pillars of the cooperation agreement between the United Nations and the Government of Pakistan, and is at the heart of the United Nations’ Global Goal 5.

International Women’s Day is a globally recognised occasion that celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world. It serves as a day to honour women’s contributions to society and reaffirm commitments to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

This year’s theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” highlights the importance of investing in initiatives promoting women’s economic empowerment, access to education, healthcare, and participation in decision-making processes.

Minister for Women Development Gilgit-Baltistan Dilshad Bano, in her address, urged the diplomatic community to focus on the development and empowerment of women in the rural areas of the country. She also invited the diplomatic community to visit Gilgit-Baltistan and sought their cooperation in the development of the education and health sectors of the GB.

