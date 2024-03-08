AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
Presidential election: PPP’s Kundi claims his party enjoys MQM-P’s support

Naveed Butt Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi claimed that his party has the support of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and PPP’s candidate Asif Ali Zardari would secure over 400 votes in coming presidential election on March 9 (Saturday).

Addressing a news conference along with PPP leader Afzal Nadeem and party media chief Nazir Dhoki on Thursday, he said the MQM-P would support Zardari in the presidential election. He said Zardari would play the role in the charter of economy and for reconciliation after getting elected to the constitutional post of the President of Pakistan.

The PPP leader termed the recent alliance between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) an unusual political collaboration. He said that Maulana and Imran sitting together is a “political miracle”. He said Maulana’s electoral mandate was allegedly stolen in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa but he was contesting election results in Sindh and Balochistan.

Commenting on the frequent disruptions in parliament, he remarked that for legislation the opposition should not protest. He said the opposition should play a role in the parliament for legislation.

“We will take opposition and other political parties into confidence in Sindh. All the governors will be finalised on March 9. Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s governors would be finalised by PPP, whereas, Sindh and Balochistan’s governors will be decided by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N),” Kundi said.

He said the process of government formation was in the final stages. He said there was a need for legislation to prevent rigging of elections in the future.

The PPP leader said the Sunni Ittihad Council (SIC) did not contest the general election, so how could they get specific seats. “PTI has been destroyed by its own people. PTI has five franchises who give contradictory statements after meeting Imran Khan in jail.”

Nadeem Afzal Chan said politically, Pakistan at present was in a critical condition and stressed the importance of national dialogue. He urged political parties to engage in dialogue both within and outside of the Parliament.

