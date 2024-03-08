AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-08

Govt, ‘establishment’ will be held responsible ‘if anything happens to party founder’: PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: A day after police claimed of thwarting a terrorist attack on Adiala jail, where ex-prime minister Imran Khan is incarcerated, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday said it point-blank: the incumbent government and the powerful military establishment would be held responsible if anything happens to Imran Khan.

Talking to journalists, Shoaib Shaheen, the PTI spokesman for PTI founding chairman, said that “attempts are made to threaten and murder the PTI founder. Why do terrorists choose to target only Adiala Jail instead of other jails across the country.”

His statement comes after the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested three “Afghan” terrorists and recovered a map of Adiala Jail, a hand grenade, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from their possession.

A failed assassination attempt was also made on Khan’s life in November 2022 when he was leading an anti-government rally in Wazirabad. He sustained bullet injuries in his leg.

About poll rigging, Shaheen said that the average count of votes had been shown by up to 99.99 per cent at some polling stations after tampering with records related to the 2024 nationwide election results which were factually impossible.

Reiterating allegations of rigging, he said that the party would pursue a case, on the basis of Form 45, against returning officers (ROs) involved in tampering with poll results’ records.

He claimed that PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, and even independent candidate Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar were possessing the same Form 45.

Slamming the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, he said that the current rulers would acquire another loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which would be spent on elites but all financial burden would be borne by the nation later.

To a question, he, once again, said that his party would not hold any negotiations with the “dacoits” at any cost, adding an alliance of like-minded political parties will be formed to launch a movement against rigging in the general elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CTD PTI Imran Khan Adiala jail Shoaib Shaheen

Comments

200 characters

Govt, ‘establishment’ will be held responsible ‘if anything happens to party founder’: PTI

Sri Lanka ex-leader claims ousted over China investments

Zardari will become President: PM

Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules: SECP introduces major amendments

Mari network: Engro, others investing $300m in gas PEF project

KE-govt mediation process begins

Inclusion of hybrid energy project in IGCEP: OEL seeks PD’s support

Handing over power cos to provinces: Shehbaz orders formation of body to examine proposal

Moody’s changes outlook on banking to stable from negative

UK should first listen to voice of its own citizens: FO

FBR officers asked to dispose of deferred ST refunds by June 1

Read more stories