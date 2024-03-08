AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
Election results: PTI demands impartial audit under Pildat report

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday demanded an impartial audit of the “massively rigged” election results in light of an assessment report issued by Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat).

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that Pildat assessment report which also declared that the recent elections received the lowest election fairness score in nearly a decade “is enough to prove the status of the fake government based on the rejected characters”.

He said that after Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) and Pattan, Pildat had raised questions about the transparency, fairness and credibility of the general elections, making the already diminished credibility of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) more controversial.

“The Pildat assessment report was testimony of PTI’s claim that the people rejected and mandate thieves were fraudulently imposed on us through results manipulation and tampering,” he added.

He termed the latest Pildat report an endorsement of the criminal role of the electoral watchdog in stealing the public mandate through massive election rigging across the country.

He continued that all the factors ranging from delay in the election schedule to suspension of cellphone and internet services across the country on polling day established that the election 2024 was the least fair election during the past decade.

He recalled that the nefarious scheme of converting the majority into a minority through polls robbery in the dark of the night by trampling results had already been unmasked by Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiquat Chatha.

Hasan said the tampered Forms 45s published by ECP on its website after a long delay in sheer violation of the Election Act further exposed the dirty plot of results tampering before the entire nation.

After depriving PTI of seats it won convincingly, he added, the plan to distribute the reserved seats of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) among other political parties would further create political instability and chaos in the country.

He reiterated that the party would continue its struggle by staying within the constitutional ambit till it snatches its stolen mandate from the mandate thieves led by Shehbaz Sharif.

