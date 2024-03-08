AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-08

Punjab cabinet approves ‘Ramazan Nigahban Relief Package’

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

LAHORE: The new Punjab cabinet in its maiden meeting held with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the chair accorded approval to ‘Ramazan Nigahban Relief Package 2024’ under which around 6.5 million relief hampers will be delivered at the doorsteps of deserving families.

More than 30 million people will benefit from the program. The “Ramazan Nigahban Relief” hamper will contain 10-kg flour, 2-kg rice, 2-kg sugar, 2-kg ghee and 2-kg besan.

The CM tasked district administrations and the Punjab Food Authority to ensure quality of food items in the hampers. She directed the urban unit and special branch to submit a daily report on the delivery of Ramazan Nigahban hampers after conducting a physical survey of the beneficiaries.

The CM said, “delivery of hampers will be monitored through an app and dashboard developed by PITB.” She also directed the provincial ministers to strictly monitor the distribution of Ramazan Nigahban hampers. She said, “profiteers and hoarders should be dealt with iron hands during Ramadan, and the price control magistrates should be given proper training to keep an effective check on the price hike.”

The cabinet also approved setting up of Model Ramazan bazaars at district level to provide subsidized commodities to common man. The CM directed the provincial ministers to work day in and day out with full coordination and dedication to ensure maximum relief to people in the holy month of Ramazan. She directed to constitute a special ministerial committee for the effective monitoring of Ramadan Nigahban Relief Program.

The CM congratulated all her cabinet colleagues, especially Punjab’s first Sikh minister, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, on assuming charge of his ministry.

In the first meeting of the provincial cabinet, a detailed briefing was given to the ministers on the working procedure of cabinet under Punjab Government Rules of Business 2011. The cabinet also accorded approval for the constitution of cabinet standing committee on finance and development, cabinet standing committee on legislative business, and cabinet standing committee on law and order.

Provincial Ministers, chief secretary, inspector general of police, chairman P&D, SMBR, chairman PITB, secretaries concerned and other officers of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

Moreover, while chairing a high-level meeting on Higher Education Scholarships and I-Pad Scheme, the CM said, “education sector should not be run in a non-productive and directionless manner and educational institutions including the Higher Education Commission will be equipped on modern lines.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Punjab cabinet PITB Ramazan Nigahban Relief Package 2024

Comments

200 characters

Punjab cabinet approves ‘Ramazan Nigahban Relief Package’

Sri Lanka ex-leader claims ousted over China investments

Zardari will become President: PM

Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules: SECP introduces major amendments

Mari network: Engro, others investing $300m in gas PEF project

KE-govt mediation process begins

Inclusion of hybrid energy project in IGCEP: OEL seeks PD’s support

Handing over power cos to provinces: Shehbaz orders formation of body to examine proposal

Moody’s changes outlook on banking to stable from negative

UK should first listen to voice of its own citizens: FO

FBR officers asked to dispose of deferred ST refunds by June 1

Read more stories