KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 160,004 tonnes of cargo comprising 110,238 of import cargo and 49,766 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 110,238 comprised of 33,595 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,1,859 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,208 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate,2,051 tonnes of Lentils ,16,848 tonnes of Wheat & 54,677 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 49,466 comprised of 24,376 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 154 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 22,836 tonnes of Clinkers &2,400 tonnes of Oil Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5103 containers comprising of 2532 containers import and 2571 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 591 of 20’s and 969 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 635 of 20’s and 179 of 40’s loaded containers while 10 of 20’s and 784 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Mt Mardan, ApiBhum, YmExcellenc, Egrammy brave & M.t Quetta berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Carina, Nh Erle, Msc Laurence, Xt Dolphin & Poavosa Wisdom sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Containers ship, Cap Andreas left the Port in the morning, while three more ships, MSC Spring-III, Blue Cecil and Torm Integrity are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 203,379 tonnes, comprising 153,058 tonnes imports cargo and 50,321 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,986 Containers (2,223 TEUs Imports and 2,763 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, liquid carrier a Bitumen Kosei & another ship ‘Seaspan Ganges’ scheduled to load/offload Bitumen and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2 and QICT respectively on Thursday, 7th March, 2024.

