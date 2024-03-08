KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 33.848 billion and the number of lots traded was 22,586.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.317 billion followed by, Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.881 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.696 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.410 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.225 billion), Silver (PKR 1.320 billion), Japan Equity (PKR 784.407 million), SP 500 (PKR 666.060 million), Palladium (PKR 613.909 million), DJ (PKR 432.566 million), Natural Gas (PKR 185.192 million), Copper (PKR 165.286 million) and Brent (PKR 119.105 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 12lots of cotton amounting to PKR 16.103 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024