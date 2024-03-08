KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (March 07, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 279.11 281.74 AED 75.91 76.63
EURO 303.07 305.98 SAR 74.15 74.84
GBP 354.31 357.41 INTERBANK 279.10 279.40
JPY 1.85 1.88
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
