AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Egypt planning deals and price measures after devaluation, PM says

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 06:13pm

DUBAI: Egypt is planning “big deals” to ensure liquidity and will work with merchants to control prices and prioritise foreign currency access for staple commodity importers after letting the currency depreciate sharply, the prime minister said on Thursday.

The interior ministry has also been ordered to use an “iron fist” with black market currency traders, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said at a press conference. He did not elaborate on the deals.

Egypt’s move to hike interest rates by 600 basis points and let the Egyptian pound depreciate sharply against the dollar as it secured an expanded IMF programme on Wednesday came less than two weeks after the government announced a $35 billion investment deal with Emirati sovereign fund ADQ.

IMF approves $5bn increase to Egypt loan: officials

The ADQ investment has triggered speculation about further potential deals, including potential development of vacant land near the South Sinai resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Egypt has an ambitious programme to divest state assets, and has pledged to the IMF that it will take steps to encourage the private sector and scale back exemptions for state-owned enterprises.

“The country is open, working on, and plans other big deals in the coming period to manage monetary liquidity to finally end the suffocating crisis of the foreign currency we were suffering from,” Madbouly said.

The expanded IMF deal also provides for a framework to slow down infrastructure spending that has accelerated under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and for offering social protection to vulnerable groups.

Madbouly said the government was planning to invest in education, healthcare and finishing existing projects in the financial year that starts in July.

IMF Egypt Mostafa Madbouly

Comments

200 characters

Egypt planning deals and price measures after devaluation, PM says

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

Islamabad court strikes down verdict declaring CM Gandapur proclaimed offender

KSE-100 sees another day of volatile trading, ends marginally negative

Gold price per tola jumps another Rs2,750 in Pakistan

Ramazan 2024: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs135,179 for Zakat

2 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in KP: ISPR

Oil prices slip on view US rate cuts could be delayed

Bank of Khyber’s profit shoots to Rs3.5bn, 665% higher YoY in 2023

ECB keeps rates on hold with inflation still sticky

Read more stories