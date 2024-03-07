AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
Usman Tariq of Quetta Gladiators reported for suspect action

BR Web Desk Published 07 Mar, 2024 05:20pm

Usman Tariq - the mystery spinner from Quetta Gladiators - who garnered attention for his impressive bowling skills, has been reported for a suspicious bowling action.

He will not be allowed to bowl in the rest of the matches.

Tariq was reported during the match against Quetta Gladiators at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The match was officiated by Richard Illingworth and Asif Yaqoob.

The right-arm spinner has taken two wickets in four matches this season. However, he was the most economical bowler of the tournament with an economy of 5.67, as most batters were unable to read his varieties.

PSL 2024 day 18 round-up: Lahore taste first win, Karachi thump Quetta

Notably, Tariq’s mysterious bowling style first caught attention during the Quetta Gladiators’ encounter with Karachi Kings at National Bank Stadium.

It should be noted that Usman Tariq came to light for his unique bowling action during the match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings at National Bank Stadium.

He claimed two wickets in an over to give his team the upper hand in the clash.

He claimed two wickets in an over to give his team the upper hand in the clash.

