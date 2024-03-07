AIRLINK 60.14 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.82%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
DGKC 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 114.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.06%)
HUBC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.68%)
MLCF 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.22%)
OGDC 130.55 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.63%)
PAEL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.39%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 115.15 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.96%)
PRL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 65.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.82%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.4%)
TELE 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.19%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.4%)
UNITY 23.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.24%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,730 Decreased By -36.3 (-0.54%)
BR30 22,863 Increased By 45.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 65,402 Decreased By -255 (-0.39%)
KSE30 22,045 Decreased By -180.9 (-0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Medvedev says ready to play as neutral athlete at Paris Olympics

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 01:13pm

INDIAN WELLS: World number four Daniil Medvedev said he was excited about competing at the Paris Olympics and will follow the rules as a neutral athlete after the sport’s governing body announced its stance on players from Russia and Belarus on Wednesday.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said players from the two countries could take part in the Paris Games as neutrals without flags, emblems or anthems.

Russians and Belarusians were banned from competing internationally following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, for which Belarus has been used as a staging ground.

In March last year, however, the IOC issued a set of recommendations for international sports federations to allow competitors from these countries to return.

Speaking before his Indian Wells opener on Friday, Russian Medvedev said he was looking forward to playing in the Olympics after a positive experience in Tokyo three years ago when he made the quarter-finals of the singles competition.

Medvedev says Australian Open final loss ‘easy’ to get over

“If I can, I’m going to be there. I’m going to play singles and doubles,” Medvedev told reporters.

“When I was in Tokyo it was an amazing experience. It was probably one of the biggest memories of my sporting life, which I was surprised (by) because in tennis, we tend to think that the Grand Slams are more important.

“About the neutral flag, I’ll follow the rules. If it’s under a neutral flag I’ll play under a neutral flag and I’m going to try to compete there, show good tennis and try to win, for sure.”

Russian and Belarusian players already compete on the ATP and WTA tours as neutrals.

The Olympic tennis event will begin on July 27.

tennis Daniil Medvedev International Tennis Federation Indian Wells Paris Olympics

Comments

200 characters

Medvedev says ready to play as neutral athlete at Paris Olympics

Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

China FM calls war in Gaza a ‘disgrace for civilisation’

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Read more stories