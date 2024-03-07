AIRLINK 58.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.63%)
BOP 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.87%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
DGKC 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
FCCL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
FFBL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 115.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUBC 115.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 128.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.31%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.09%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.84%)
PPL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.74%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.58%)
SNGP 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.23%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.07%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 71.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.48%)
UNITY 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,711 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.81%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By -89 (-0.39%)
KSE100 65,408 Decreased By -248.9 (-0.38%)
KSE30 22,039 Decreased By -187.6 (-0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China Jan-Feb iron ore imports jump on pre-holiday restocking, higher shipments

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 10:03am

BEIJING: China’s iron ore imports in the first two months of 2024 climbed 8.1% from the previous year, customs data showed on Thursday, as steelmakers restocked to meet production needs during and after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday break in February.

The world’s largest iron ore consumer brought in 209.45 million metric tons of the key steelmaking ingredient over the two-month period.

The number works out a monthly average of 104.73 million tons, versus a monthly average of 98.39 million tons in 2023, according to a Reuters calculation.

That compared to 100.86 million tons imported in December.

China combines import data for January and February into one release to smooth out the impact of the Lunar New Year holidays, which fall in either January or February every year.

Better-than-expected supply in a typically slow-shipment season and an extra day in February due to the leap year aided the annual rise in imports, analysts said.

Dalian iron ore slides as weak fundamentals dominate

Many buyers booked more cargoes in November and December, when iron ore prices were rising, for fear of higher prices ahead as they looked to meet production needs to build up raw material inventories ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday break and its impact on logistics and transport.

The anticipation of iron ore demand picking up along with seasonally stronger steel consumption in spring also led mills to buy greater volumes.

Higher imports contributed to a price slump and rising portside inventories in the January-February period, according to analysts.

Iron ore prices tumbled by 19% during the two-month period, while stocks at major ports climbed by more than 16% to 134.9 million tons by end-February, the highest since March 2023, data from consultancy Steelhome showed.

China’s exports of steel products grew 32.6% to 15.91 million tons in the first two months of the year versus the same period a year earlier, the customs data showed.

China’s imports of steel products between January and February dropped 8.1% on the year to 1.13 million tons.

Dalian iron ore Iron ore price Global iron ore

Comments

200 characters

China Jan-Feb iron ore imports jump on pre-holiday restocking, higher shipments

Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

Rs125m TSG for IB approved

Read more stories