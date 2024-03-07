15-member KP cabinet sworn in

PESHAWAR: A 15-member cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took oath here on Wednesday. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to the members of the cabinet during a ceremony held here at Governor’s House.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Babar Saleem Swati, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General of Police (IGP), administrative secretaries, other political and social personalities of the province were present.

Those who took oath as ministers included Arshad Ayub Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Fazal Hakeem Khan, Muhammad Adnan Qadri, Aqibullah Khan, Muhammad Sajjad, Meena Khan, Fazal Shakoor, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Pakhtun Yar Khan, Aftab Alam Khan Afridi, Khaliqur Rahman, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Faisal Khan Tarakai and Mohammad Zahir Shah Toru.

After administering oath to the ministers, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa congratulated them and expressed good wishes for them.

