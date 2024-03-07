Nestlé Pakistan wins EFP, GDEIB gender diversity awards

KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan has been honored with two consecutive top recognitions by the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and HR Metrics, for its unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive culture in a country where gender gap remains significant and female representation in the workforce is low.

Nestlé Pakistan was the recipient of EFP’s Women Empowerment and Gender Equality Diamond Award 2024 while winning the HR Metrics Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2024 in the 15 categories with Best Practice. Nestlé was also among the top three companies to win the ‘Most Inclusive Organization’ Award in Pakistan at GDEIB.

Expressing her gratitude upon receiving the awards, Hajra Omer, Head of Human Resource, Nestlé Pakistan said, "Sustainable prosperity can only be achieved when women are provided equal opportunities to realize their full potential. We have been dedicatedly working towards implementing these principles within our organization and beyond."

She further added, "Diversity goals are championed by leaders at all levels of our company and are an integral part of each function's comprehensive business plan. This not only showcases our commitment to women empowerment, in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals 5 – Gender Equality, 8 – Decent Work & Economic Growth, and 10 – Reduced Inequalities, but also motivates us to further our mission."

