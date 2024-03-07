AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,818 Decreased By -23.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-07

Nestlé Pakistan wins EFP, GDEIB gender diversity awards

Press Release Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan has been honored with two consecutive top recognitions by the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and HR Metrics, for its unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive culture in a country where gender gap remains significant and female representation in the workforce is low.

Nestlé Pakistan was the recipient of EFP’s Women Empowerment and Gender Equality Diamond Award 2024 while winning the HR Metrics Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2024 in the 15 categories with Best Practice. Nestlé was also among the top three companies to win the ‘Most Inclusive Organization’ Award in Pakistan at GDEIB.

Expressing her gratitude upon receiving the awards, Hajra Omer, Head of Human Resource, Nestlé Pakistan said, "Sustainable prosperity can only be achieved when women are provided equal opportunities to realize their full potential. We have been dedicatedly working towards implementing these principles within our organization and beyond."

She further added, "Diversity goals are championed by leaders at all levels of our company and are an integral part of each function's comprehensive business plan. This not only showcases our commitment to women empowerment, in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals 5 – Gender Equality, 8 – Decent Work & Economic Growth, and 10 – Reduced Inequalities, but also motivates us to further our mission."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nestle Pakistan Employers Federation of Pakistan GDEIB Hajra Omer

Comments

200 characters

Nestlé Pakistan wins EFP, GDEIB gender diversity awards

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Rs125m TSG for IB approved

ZAB reference: Bilawal heaps praise on SC

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

Read more stories