Kiwi delegation meets PCB chairman; discusses security arrangements

LAHORE: A security delegation of New Zealand met with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi here Wednesday, and discussed the arrangements and security plan of the New Zealand cricket team's upcoming visit to Pakistan.

The New Zealand security delegation, comprising the CEO of New Zealand Players Association, Heath Mills and security consultant, Reg Dickason visited the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi assured the Kiwi delegation of foolproof security arrangements saying that New Zealand cricket team players are guests of Pakistan and best security arrangements will be provided to the Kiwi team, sources said.

Earlier, the Kiwi delegation visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and found the security arrangements excellent. The Kiwi delegation expressed satisfaction over the security plan. The Kiwi delegation was informed about the security measures taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the upcoming Kiwi team visit.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Director Security Department Colonel Khalid and Director International Pakistan Cricket Board Usman Wahla were also present on the occasion. The delegation was also briefed by the PCB officials regarding security arrangements for the T20I series against New Zealand in April. The delegation on the tour had also traveled to Rawalpindi to inspect security arrangements for the New Zealand side.

Moreover, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi met HBL PSL franchise owners who congratulated him for taking up the duties of Chairman PCB. The franchise owners lauded the PCB for successfully hosting the Lahore and Multan leg of HBL-PSL-9. Chairman PCB thanked the franchise owners for their unwavering support in making HBL PSL a successful brand over the years.

Naqvi stated, “Pakistan Super League has become an identity of the country over the years. I would also welcome your suggestions to further improve the quality of the league. The board is eager to entertain all recommendations by stakeholders which would help in enhancing the standard of cricket in the country.”

