Small farmers and unemployed youth: JI for distribution of state-owned agri land

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

LAHORE Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has called for distribution of state-owned agricultural land among small farmers and unemployed youth, urging the government to prioritize them over foreign companies and the corporate sector.

Addressing a Kissan Convention here on Wednesday, he advocated for tax relief on the import of agricultural machinery, reduced prices for agricultural inputs, and electricity. He urged farmers to unite with JI to press for their demands, promising a sit-in in Islamabad if they stand together.

Highlighting the potential of millions of barren acres, he envisioned a green revolution in the country through fair land distribution. He criticized the government formed on a fake mandate, expressing skepticism about their commitment to resolving farmers' issues. He attributed problems to corrupt rulers, emphasizing the need for a peaceful, democratic struggle to break the status quo.

Haq said that already tested rulers who again took oath on the basis of Form 47 could never bring about change, criticizing the first national assembly session for its lack of focus on people's issues. He called for a fair investigation into election rigging through a judicial commission and the resignation of the chief election commissioner, asserting that the JI mandate was stolen, and the party would not stay silent on the vote robbery.

The JI, he said, would continue to struggle for the rule of law and justice and raise the voice for people rights at every available forum.

The JI Kissan chapter organized the convention, drawing a significant attendance of farmers from different areas. JI Punjab emir Dr Tariq Saleem and JI Kissan president Sardar Zafar Hussain also spoke on occasion.

