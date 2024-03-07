‘Delivery of Ramazan package will be accelerated’

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that after the pilot phase, the doorstep delivery of the ‘Ramazan Nigehbaan Package’ will be accelerated from today.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding good governance, the Ramazan package, price control and the complaints portal on Wednesday. The Additional IG Police Punjab Special Branch, the District Commissioners and other senior officials of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the Commissioner gave the daily targets to the districts for delivery of Ramazan packages to the verified persons. He said Lahore admin delivered 10,000 bags to the doorstep today but it will target 30,000 bags per day from now onwards.

On price control, he said that to monitor the process of price checking, the names of all price magistrates will be entered into a portal and subsequently, their daily performance will be monitored through it.

“Agriculture fair price shops would be set up at all model markets and the quality of the items would be monitored strictly,” he added. Talking about the complaints portal, he said no compromise will be tolerated on the timely resolution of citizen’s complaints or providing information to the people, adding that an audit of complaint redressal will be carried out daily.

