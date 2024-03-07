AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
Karachi Kings defeat Quetta Gladiators

Monitoring Desk Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

KARACHI: Karachi Kings’s qualification for playoffs remained intact after they inflicted a seven-wicket defeat on Quetta Gladiators in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Having suffered three consecutive losses, the side led by Shan Masood dominated Quetta by restricting them to 118 after choosing to bowl first, successfully chasing down the target in the 16th over.

The start of the chase was not well with Shan (7) getting dismissed by Mohammad Amir. But Tim Siefert and James Vince had other plans. They brought up a 50-run stand with Seifert being the aggressive one.

Akeal Hosein got the better of Vince (28) but Siefert kept playing shots while Shoaib Malik stayed till the end of the game.

Siefert fell one run short of the fifty while Malik remained not out on 27.

Earlier, Hasan Ali claimed four wickets, conceding 15 runs in his spell. Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Jason Roy (15) to open the account for Karachi.

Saud Shakeel and Khawaja Nafay forged a 47-run partnership for the second wicket in 36 balls before Hasan Ali took his first wicket, sending Shakeel back to the pavilion.

Shakeel emerged as the top-scorer for Quetta Gladiators with a promising innings of 33 runs off 28 balls, featuring two fours and two sixes.

Ali struck again in the same over, removing Nafay (17), initiating a collapse as Quetta Gladiators struggled to recover after the double-wicket setback.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

