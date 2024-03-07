AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
Sports Print 2024-03-07

Lahore Qalandars taste first victory in PSL-9

Monitoring Desk Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars won their first game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 as they bowled out Islamabad United on 145 while chasing a target of 163 in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Zaman Khan took four wickets, conceding 37 runs in his 3.5 overs while skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi took two scalps as Qalandars defeated United by 17 runs.

For United, Faheem Ashraf remained the highest score-getter with 41-not out. Azam Khan scored 29 off 19 deliveries.

Qalandars lost all of their first six games during the ongoing edition of the PSL while their last game was abandoned due to rain.

Batting first, the defending champions posted a total of 162 over the loss of seven wickets Rassie van der Dussen scored 64 off 44 deliveries.

The defending champions’ skipper Shaheen Afridi added 30 runs to the total.

For United, Rumman Raees took two wickets while Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, and Shadab Khan took one wicket each.

