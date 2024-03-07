KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 181,286 tonnes of cargo comprising 98,050 tonnes of import cargo and 83,236 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 98,050 comprised of 60,304 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,261 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate, 1,081 tonnes of Lentils,20,956 tonnes of Wheat & 11,448 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 83,236 comprised of 44,187 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 34,149 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 4,900 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6845 containers comprising of 3907 containers import and 2938 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 629 of 20’s and 1637 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 02 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1043 of 20’s and 581 of 40’s loaded containers while 25 of 20’s and 354 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely, Wan Hai 721, Msc Laurence & Lila Confifence berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, Lotus A, Berden & X-Press Salween sailed off from Karachi Port Trust

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Aby and African Baza left the Port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, Medi Chiba, Al-Rayyan, Sea Dream and Maersk Pittsburgh are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 132,711 tonnes, comprising 99,005 tonnes imports cargo and 33,706 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,708 Containers (2,921 TEUs Imports and 1,787 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, San Nicolas, Medison Eagle and Huang Shan-16 & four more ships, Lusail, Sea Dream, MSC Spring-III and Cap Andreas carrying Coals, Palm oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-4, PIBT, LCT, PGPCL and QICT respectively on 6th March, while two more Container ships, X-Press Altair and Seaspan Ganges are due arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 7th March, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024